A contingent from Waiheke stepped up once more to the annual Firefighter Sky Tower Challenge last Saturday 24 May, contributing to the nearly $2million raised by the event this year.

The event encourages firefighters from all over New Zealand to ‘give it their all’ for Kiwis living with blood cancer by climbing Auckland’s Sky Tower in their 25kg gear. The event includes ascending 328 metres up 51 flights of stairs for a total of 1,103 individual risers. Some of the island crew also did the race not only in full gear but also donning a breathing apparatus which meant they could only breath through their mask like they would in a fire.

