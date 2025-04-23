Police are continuing to increase their presence in Oneroa with increased foot patrols at night, after a spate of burglaries in Oneroa Village.

Waiheke Central Supply Co was targeted during the storm on Friday night. Waiheke Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says it was the fifth burglary at a shop in the village in two weeks. The wild weather over the Easter weekend pretty much cancelled crime, he says, with a few exceptions.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025