Waiheke Central Supply Co is the fifth shop in Oneroa to be targeted by thieves in the last two weeks. Photo Paul Mitchell

Police are continuing to increase their presence in Oneroa with increased foot patrols at night, after a spate of burglaries in Oneroa Village.

Waiheke Central Supply Co was targeted during the storm on Friday night. Waiheke Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says it was the fifth burglary at a shop in the village in two weeks. The wild weather over the Easter weekend pretty much cancelled crime, he says, with a few exceptions.

• Paul Mitchell

