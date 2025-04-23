A philanthropic couple who wish to remain anonymous have made a ‘significant contribution’ to community housing organisation He Pā to build a series of affordable homes for Waiheke’s teachers. He Pā Waiheke architect Nick Dalton says the couple contacted him after reading about his organisation’s efforts in Gulf News and he was “blown away” and incredibly grateful for the money, which will allow He Pā to progress two Waiheke developments that are in the planning stages: a two-house site and a nine-house site.

• Paul Mitchell

