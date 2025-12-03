Two boaties narrowly escaped from a launch that caught fire off Browns Island/Motukorea last Thursday, as three ferries diverted to help.

Sergeant Jesse Jenden of the Police Maritime Unit says calls started coming in at around 8.15am on Thursday 27 November reporting smoke coming from the boat. Police vessel Deodar was sent out with a team of firefighters to assist the Auckland Harbourmaster’s response.

“All those aboard are safe. Unfortunately, the vessel was well engulfed in fire [when we arrived]”.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

