In a dystopian future, human beings fight impossible odds against a race of gigantic alien invaders. Like frightened mice, the humans, evading their alien overlords where possible and foraging for what scraps they can, plot their revenge.

This is the setting for an extraordinary four-part graphic novel series from Waiheke local Roger Mason. Released by one of the UK’s leading independent publishers, Markosia, the first two published novels have been met with broad critical acclaim. The first book, The Mice: Book 1 – The Factory Menace, was published in September 2024. Set in the UK 200 years into the future, the story takes place in Order Nine, an immense alien factory where a young human couple (the ‘mice’) fight impossible odds against the alien invaders. In the second book, The Mice: Book 2 – Culture Shock, published only last month, the humans leave the factory and journey into the endless fields beyond it. In their explorations they discover something that will change the course of human and alien history forever.

