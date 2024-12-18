The Shenanigans’ Warren Harding will perform covers from the 1970s and 80s to get the crowd into the festive spirit at the RSA Christmas Eve dinner. Photo Silvia Massa

The RSA is inviting the community to gather around a table to share food and laughter on Christmas Eve.

Chef Lucie Hastings will dish up a two-course banquet-style feast while Warren Harding from The Shenanigans will heat up the stage with his classic rock ‘n’ roll hits.

Lucie says she hopes locals will join in a big communal table to share the feast with other Waiheke community members. “My aim, most importantly, is to accommodate those who may be on their own, to share a meal with others.”

 • Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024

