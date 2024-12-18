The RSA is inviting the community to gather around a table to share food and laughter on Christmas Eve.

Chef Lucie Hastings will dish up a two-course banquet-style feast while Warren Harding from The Shenanigans will heat up the stage with his classic rock ‘n’ roll hits.

Lucie says she hopes locals will join in a big communal table to share the feast with other Waiheke community members. “My aim, most importantly, is to accommodate those who may be on their own, to share a meal with others.”

• Silvia Massa

