Auckland Council has asked Auckland Transport to review the fare structure for ferries after significant increases were announced for next year.

AT director of public transport Stacey van der Putten says the changes were approved by the AT Board and will be implemented as planned. “[But] in February or March we will take a paper to the Transport, Resilience and Infrastructure Committee which will provide more detail about the private share contribution to ferry fares.”

The Auckland Transport Board has approved several fare reforms. Among those are a hike in ferry fares, with Waiheke seeing the highest increase at 13.2 percent, pushing up the AT HOP monthly pass to $419. The next biggest increase on the monthly pass was 10.8 percent for the Gulf Harbour Ferry.

• Paul Mitchell and Laura Kvigstad

