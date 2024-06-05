Dirt Track’s fireworks fundraising starts with a bang

The Waiheke Dirt Track Club is making good progress fundraising to keep its annual 5 November fireworks display going, despite not getting a grant from the Waiheke Local Board this year. “Since the decision by the local board was published, we’ve had a really encouraging level of support from members of the business community – we’ve got up to $5,000 of pledges so far,” club secretary Bruce Beaumont says.

Bruce says that’s almost halfway towards the $13,000 needed in the most recent estimate given by the pyrotechnics technician the club uses. The club is goal is to raise between $12,000 and $15,000 for the fireworks display. But, Bruce says, if they only reach $10,000, they could put a cut-back show on.

If you would like to support the Dirt Track Fireworks display, the club will be setting up a fundraising page soon – watch out for information on their website, wdtc.nz, and Facebook page. Or you can contact Bruce on 027 448 0737 and at waihekedirttrackclub@gmail.com • Paul Mitchell

