Sunday saw New Zealand reclaim the world record for the haka, with 6,531 keen participants converging on Eden Park to perform a rousing rendition of Ka Mate.

Haka: Stand as a Nation attracted a range of stars, both local and international – the likes of David Tua, Taika Waititi, the Top Twins and Six60 (who both performed) were joined by US comedian and TV personality Conan O’Brien. O’Brien is in New Zealand filming a show for HBO MAX, and is said to have asked Waititi if he could teach him the haka in order to take part.

• Tessa King

