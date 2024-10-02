Thirty-three year old Carlos Arturo Bravo Ibarra, a Waiheke resident originally from Mexico, suffered a sudden stroke a month ago when he was alone at his Onetangi home.

Arturo was found non-responsive by one of his flatmates on Thursday 29 August. Paramedics assisted him, and he was later flown by helicopter to Auckland City Hospital’s intensive care unit. His parents flew to New Zealand immediately after doctors contacted them explaining that his condition was critical.

• Silvia Massa

