Wastewater restrictions may limit effect of granny flats rule change on Waiheke

The government is looking to ease planning rules to allow granny flats, buildings of up to 60 square metres, to be built without seeking consents. The move is intended to increase the supply of affordable housing, but planners say any such affect may be limited on Waiheke – depending on how the amended rules interact with current district plan restrictions, particularly regulatory limits around wastewater systems.

Planorama Consulting director Nicole Bremner says it’s early days and she, like many planners, are curious about how the granny flats proposal will work in practice – particularly in places like Waiheke. • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd