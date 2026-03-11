A Downers works depot opposite the Waiheke Community Resource Recovery Park on Ostend Road, has been operating on ‘temporary industrial activity’ consents for seven years. Now the landowners, Cory Road Family Trust, have applied for resource consent to make that permanent.

The Downer’s depot includes storage of roading aggregate material, equipment storage and a workroom. It was granted consent as a temporary industrial activity on the rural-zoned waterfront site in 2019, with the condition that once the temporary consent ended in 2022 the site would be restored to its original state as pasture.

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