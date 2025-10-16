Representatives of Waiheke community groups, organisations and the island’s mana whenua Ngāti Pāoa joined family and friends of leading Kiwi historian Paul Monin to celebrate the release of his new book on the island.

Pendragon Press, publisher of Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender and now Paul’s latest book, proudly presented Waiheke Island: 800 years of the history of Te Motu Ārai Roa at the Waiheke Library for the book launch on Friday 10 October. The book is a comprehensive history of the Māori and post-colonial history of Waiheke, and the capstone of 30 years of Paul’s work chronicling the people, events and stories that made – and continue to make – Waiheke what it is.

• Paul Mitchell

