The power outage in Oneroa on Thursday forced businesses to shut losing revenue estimated to be well over $100,000.

Popular eateries including Fenice, Oyster Inn, Akito and The Local had to close their doors on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, reopening on Sunday using reduced power.

Childcare centre Tots on the Rock sent children home early on Thursday and again on Friday due to the power outage, meanwhile Four Square supermarket also had to shut. Staff there scrambled to transport chilled products to refrigerators in a neighbouring business but had to give away 20 large trolley loads of product, from ice-cream to frozen chickens. • Liza Hamilton

