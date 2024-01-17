Put down the knitting and put on your sailor hats to attend Artworks Community Theatre’s Love Boat Cabaret. Two nights filled with glitter and jazz will be held at the Oneroa theatre on Friday 26 and Saturday 27 January.

Waiheke’s cabaret show started in 2022 with Amanda Palmer and featured a range of artists, says Artworks theatre manager Kashmir Postel. Since then, they had a tropical themed cabaret, and now they are going with The Love Boat theme. • Silvia Massa

Check out this week’s Gulf News for What’s On and upcoming events.