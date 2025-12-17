Tis the season for giving and in true Waiheke style, this Sunday’s The Good Shout at the Waiheke Island Resort is raising much needed funds for the Waiheke Food Bank at what can be a stressful time of year for those facing financial hardship.

Locals Jeanne Reynolds and Jodine ‘Chikaa’ Stodart have joined forces to produce the ‘party with a purpose’, which features an all-star lineup, including DJs from Tāmaki Makaurau who have donated their time and energy for the cause.

