International musicians making folk concert

Ethno New Zealand is hosting the sixth edition of its annual folk event at Piritahi Marae. The music residency will hold a week-long music workshop that will culminate with a concert at the marae on Thursday 25 January.

For five days in a row, musicians between 18 and 30 years old will be teaching each other their traditional music while learning about the roots of the music and about New Zealand folk music. By the end of the week, the group will form a band and perform songs related to everything they shared during the workshops. • Silvia Massa

