A beached boat was consumed by fire on the Pūtiki Bay shoreline last Thursday evening.

The Waiheke Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the blaze just before 9pm. Deputy fire chief Patrick Kilkelly says it took roughly three hours and 30,000 litres of water to get the fire out and dampen down the last of the hotspots. • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd