Green MP’s hope for the future

In a rousing maiden speech at Parliament, Green MP Darleen Tana has spoken of the need to champion Papatūānuku and look after Aotearoa’s natural environment.

The Waiheke-based environmental scientist and mother-of-four told the house she will work to honour her ancestors with hope in her heart for future generations.

Switching between Te Reo, English, Flemish and French, Darleen spoke of the unconventional journey which brought her to politics. She spoke of her Māori upbringing, her international career and her bid for the Northland seat in the 2020 general election, canvassing votes on her bike. • Liza Hamilton

