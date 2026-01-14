Back in the golden days of running, following the success of Murray Halberg, Peter Snell and Bill Bayley, running was part of New Zealand culture and community, says four-time Olympian Rod Dixon who, along with Lorraine Moller, was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year Honours.

They were both recognised for their services to athletics at a time a couple of remarkable young athletes are smashing long-standing records on the track, perhaps heralding a renaissance of those stellar days of athletics.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025