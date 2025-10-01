When Fullers and Auckland Transport signed an agreement on minimum standards for the Waiheke ferry service, Fullers agreed to pay a penalty to the Waiheke Local Board whenever it failed to meet them. However, despite periods of unreliable service in the three years since, Fullers has yet to do so. A recent letter to the Waiheke Local Board, from Auckland Transport commercial services manager Basma Al-Ghanim laid out the steps being taken to arrange for Fullers to finally pay up.

