Auckland Transport says Mātiatia needs another “half a carpark” again to meet demand, as there’s a resurgence of Waihekeans grumbling about the current Mātiatia carpark overflowing.

Summer has barely arrived and island residents are already facing the issue of potentially missing appointments in Auckland when they are unable to find a car park before getting on the ferry, and even the mobility parking spaces regularly run out.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025