Those wishing to travel with Island Direct using their AT Hop card will soon be able to do so from this Sunday 17 November. An Auckland Transport spokesperson has confirmed to Gulf News that AT Hop card customers will have the option to get a monthly pass for Island Direct services for $370 – and those without can still use their hop card for any travel on Island Direct services.

“[Users] will be able to use AT hop on Island Direct services to Waiheke the same way that they can for Fullers’ operated services to the island. This will include an Island Direct specific monthly pass.”

The agreement between Auckland Transport and the island ferry company was first announced at a local board workshop last month by AT’s Rebecca Temple. At the time board chair Cath Handley asked if it meant that somebody who had a monthly hop pass could use it for either ferry company.

• Silvia Massa

