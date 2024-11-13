Local and visiting tennis doubles hit the courts at some of the island’s most spectacular private venues over the weekend, raising $20,000 for the Waiheke Health Trust in the process.

Despite challenging economic times, that is up by $4,000 from last year’s total and a testament to the event’s popularity as well as the generosity of its participants says co-organiser Eric Pilling.

Without the annual Tour de Tennis fundraiser trust chief executive Jen Glover says that delivering vital services to island residents would be a lot more challenging. Over the years, the unique and always sold out event has raised money for the trust, enabling them to purchase vehicles and other equipment.