A new case of measles has been confirmed on Waiheke.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora confirmed the news on Wednesday and says the infected person and those most at risk are now in quarantine to help reduce the chance of further spread.

The person had recently travelled to Asia where they are thought to have contracted the virus, but was not infectious while flying home. However they did visit the Oneroa Four Square while infectious in five separate visits last week on 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 November between 3.15pm and 8.30pm, as well as Unichem Pharmacy on Sunday 10 November between 11am and 12.30pm.

Further locations of interest on Waiheke will be shared via the info.health.nz website. Anyone who was at any of these locations at these times are asked to check they have been vaccinated or are immune to measles and to keep a sharp watch for symptoms of disease. If any develop, they should contact Healthline immediately on 0800 611 116 and stay home until they receive advice from public health services.

