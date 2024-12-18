It’s a boxing day sale like no other. Everything will be free at Ostend’s Tahi Road Recovery Shop for one day only on 26 December. In an effort to drop consumerist culture down a notch and reduce waste in landfills, the shop is inviting everyone to enjoy a guilt-free post-Christmas rummage and take home a treasure.

Island Waste Collective’s Denisa Kolouchova says they have Christmas trees, decorations and good-condition toys for children ready to find their new homes, as well as clothes, shoes and accessories. There is also the usual bric-a-brac, CDs and DVDs, retro collectibles, furniture, electronics and art.

• Silvia Massa

