    Gulf boards double down on helipad ban, as Waiheke joins the push

    Gulf News
    Councillor Mike Lee and the Hauraki Gulf Island local boards are doubling down on their push to make helipads a prohibited activity in residential areas in the face of an Auckland Council consultant’s report recommending against.

    The Waiheke Local Board has voted unanimously to join Councillor Mike Lee and both the Aotea Great Barrier and Waitematā Local Boards in pushing for a blanket ban on helipads in residential areas within the next year. Lee says he plans to put forward a “notice of motion” at the next Planning, Environment and Parks Committee meeting, with the support of the local boards, to change the Hauraki Gulf Islands District Plan to make helipads a prohibited activity in residential areas, and a “non-complying” activity everywhere else in the Gulf.

