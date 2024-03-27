Auckland Council is about to start the preliminary work on reviews of the Auckland Unitary and Hauraki Gulf Island District Plans which may see the two plans merged.

The Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) requires a review of the plans every 10 years, and the next is due in 2026. Council planning manager Warren Maclennan says the Unitary Plan currently applies to the Gulf Islands, including Waiheke, in terms of regional policy and planning provisions but is separated at the district level. He says this is because when the Auckland Council was setup after the Super City amalgamation in 2010, the Gulf Islands District Plan had just gone through review – with full public consultations, submissions, hearings and legal appeals. “So it was agreed that the Hauraki Gulf Islands would not be required to fully fall under the scope of the Auckland Unitary Plan until its next review.”

Paul Mitchell

