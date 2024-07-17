The Waiheke Local Board will debate and vote if they will open their workshop meetings to the public at their next business meeting on Wednesday 24 July.

Last month, Mayor Wayne Brown and councillors voted unanimously to open the workshops to the public a year after the Chief Ombudsman’s report stated that “a general policy of not advertising workshops or having all workshops closed to the public is likely to be unreasonable”.

Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley says they will debate opening the workshops to the public at their next monthly business meeting and she is sure they will also examine “what other boards and governing bodies have done”. • Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd