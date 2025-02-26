Where the wilder things are

As EcoFest takes place around Tāmaki Makaurau this March and April, the Waiheke Collective are once again gearing up to run WilderFest.

The festival celebrates the many local community groups and organisations who work tirelessly year-round to restore biodiversity on the island. The day is set to bring a mix of education and fun with inspiring talks, music and hands-on activities, along with kai trucks and stalls. There will be a virtual reality experience showing the impact of dieback on kauri trees, mud seed-bomb making to add to your garden, and kids’ arts and crafts run by Te Korowai o Waiheke.

• Katherine Kearsley

