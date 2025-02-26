“We’re in for another cracker”

Harvest is beginning at wineries around the motu and the word on the street is that we are shaping up for an stellar vintage.

The relatively dry, sunny days of January and February are paying off, with most of the island’s white grape varieties ready to harvest – and fruit being of excellent quality, according to winemakers.

In January, general manager of wine and viticulture at Mudbrick Nick Otto said their vineyards were looking fantastic and they felt well set-up for high-quality fruit.

• Tessa King

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025