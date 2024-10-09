Waiheke wineries Mudbrick, Cable Bay and Passage Rock have rocked the 2024 New Zealand International Wine Show – taking home a total of 15 medals.

Mudbrick Vineyard did exceptionally well, double-dipping into the show’s top-tier Double Gold Medal award.

To get a Double Gold award, a wine needs to receive unanimous gold scores from the chief judge, the three assistant chief judges and the three senior judges.

Mudbrick received two – for its 2022 Mudbrick Velvet (a Cabernet Sauvignon dominant blend), and its Onetangi Valley Syrah of the same vintage.

• Paul Mitchell

