Artworks Theatre is hosting a three-night celebration bringing together the island’s top talent from both on and off the stage. The Short Play Festival’s lineup includes six plays that will run from Friday 25 October to Sunday 27 October.

The festival will follow the same model as years past, says theatre manager Kara Veugelers. “We will showcase five to seven short plays, with each play performed on all three nights of the festival.”

Waiheke multifaceted artist Koro Sciascia wrote and co-directs The Curious Case of June O’Hara, which will showcase a scene from the court hearing of Nikora Hune Haora, also identified as June O’Hara, in the 1920s. In 1929, the accused was taken to court under a ‘false pretences’ charge for impersonating a woman and working as a maid in a Takapuna household. At the time, the NZ Truth (a tabloid newspaper published weekly in New Zealand from 1905 to 2013) described Haora as “a human freak, a psychological enigma; he is, to all intents and purposes, normal except for one obsession – his admiration for the dress and characteristics of the female sex”.

