It has taken a decade of dedicated effort, but the Waiheke Pool Society is nearly ready to dive into building a long-awaited new community pool facility. One of the final hurdles was two years of negotiations with the Ministry of Education, which in April gave its preliminary support for plans to redevelop the Te Huruhi School pool. This cleared the way for the society to update and finalise its plans. In the Waiheke Local Board’s latest quarterly performance report, Auckland Council staff noted the pool society was working with consulting firm Create to develop updated design, cost and risk management plans – which would be presented to the local board “in due course”.

At a local board meeting in August, members voted to ask council staff to facilitate pool development planning and to clarify the pool society plans. Local board chair Cath Handley said this was to ensure any additional council funding, potentially including a targeted property rate, could go out for public consultation during the 2025/26 Annual Budget process.

• Paul Mitchell

