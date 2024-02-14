Glitter, glamour and sunshine filled the streets of Oneroa on Sunday when revellers took part in Waiheke’s very own Pride parade.

“The event was a huge success,” Koro Sciascia, one of its organisers, told Gulf News. “It was the first Pride event that my boyfriend Sam has ever been to and it was so special for both of us to make such a bold and proud statement on the streets of the island we grew up on.”

Koro says he and fellow organiser Kashmir Postel have worked on a number of Pride events in recent years, but wanted to put together a more Waiheke-specific version on the motu.

