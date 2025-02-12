A Toyota van was burnt out on Friday night and police are investigating the incident as a potential arson.

The island’s emergency services were called to Ostend Road, behind the RSA, as the van burned outside the Waiheke Island Baptist Church at 7pm on 7 February. Waiheke Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Kilkelly says the white van was completely engulfed in flame when the brigade arrived, and severely damaged despite firefighters quickly bringing the blaze under control. The van was unoccupied when it caught fire and nobody was injured.

Read the full story in Gulf News out now!