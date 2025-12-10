The win-win Waiheke gift guide 2025

It was the 23rd of December 1995; a Saturday. I expected to get away from work by lunchtime. But it was not to be. By the time I finally slunk out of the office, it was four o’clock. To my horror, the shops were beginning to close.

Christmas Eve fell on a Sunday that year, and Saturday was the last day for serious shopping. It seems odd now, but Sunday trading had only been legal for five years – since 1989. Many shops were still closed on Sunday, especially the day before Christmas.

The rest of the afternoon is a blur. The only thing I remember is rushing into Zambesi and grabbing a dress for my sister off the rack. It wasn’t just a little outside my price range. It was can’t-pay-the-rent-for-a-month outside of my price range. My sister still talks about the Christmas miracle of 1995!

Do not be like me. If Christmas presents are something you do, this is the time to be doing it.

The good news is that Waiheke is stuffed with superior gifts that do double-duty by giving back to the community. Support local businesses, not-for-profits and fundraisers – don’t give your hard-earned bucks to Temu and Shein.

Gift cards from local eateries, bars and vineyards are thoughtful and affordable; some start at just $20. Who would say no to a treat at one of Waiheke’s finest? Not me, that’s for sure. Not that I’m hinting or anything.

The Ostend Market is an obvious place to support artisans in the community while getting your gift list sorted. Island honey, vintage retro, cards with local scenes, clothing, spectacular art and crafts, books by local authors – it’s a one-stop gifting shop.

If you want to help families in need over Christmas, the Auckland City Mission – Te Tāpui Atawhai website makes it easy. If you want to help them in a wider way, their Auckland Angels website has the resources to get everyone fired up.

The Waiheke Library is a collection point for Waiheke Budgeting Services, who are accepting gift donations and long-life food for Waiheke families until 19 December. Their donation box is under Tanya Batt’s sensational crochet Christmas tree in the library, so you can’t miss it.

If you’d like to help children in refuges, hospitals, transitional housing, foster care and other community support services, Kiwi Christmas Books can help. The project also supports booksellers, writers, illustrators and publishers at

kiwichristmasbooks.org.nz. According to Auckland City Mission’s Kelly O’Hara, for some whānau, the books were the core present their children received for Christmas. “Being able to choose a book that suited their child brought dignity, excitement and a sense of self-worth. It was a privilege to be able to connect whānau with this wonderful campaign.”

Send new books to KCB HQ: Kiwi Christmas Books, 51 Shackleton Road, Mt Eden, Auckland 1024 before 10 December if possible.

Local fundraising gifts this year include Koro the Kiwi, a new children’s book by Waiheke author Jane Parlane and Lyttleton artist Gill Hay, and Food from Jassy’s Gardens by Annie Porter. The proceeds from both books go to the Jassy Dean Trust, a brilliant charity which helps when tamariki are unwell or have a disability.

The books are available from the Jassy Dean Trust website and True Blue in Ostend, a shop with a fine line of products from Waiheke makers.

You’ll also find Waiheke-made treasures amongst the many stores and galleries across the island. Upcycle in Oneroa sells local original art, books by local authors, cushions, clothing crafted from recycled materials and cards beautiful enough to frame. They also sell Paper Dog’s brilliant Waiheke Walking Map – ‘guiding Waiheke walkers since 2020’ – a steal for $10.

If you’re searching for that special piece, you’ll want to check out Waiheke Weekender’s gift guide and insider’s activities map, for an indispensable weekly guide to the many offerings of the island’s art galleries, eateries, shops and studios.

I am happy to see Casita Miro’s beautifully packaged Calvados Christmas cake again this year. As the worst Christmas cake maker I know, I’m stocking up. Waiheke olive oil, wine, gin and beer are the best in the world and so make the safest of gifts, but I bet you already know about them.

If you are still stuck, how about a voucher for an experience or pamper session – or tickets to Waiheke Cinema, Artworks Theatre or the Waiheke Musical Museum?

And if you are looking for a gift which helps families in Gaza, try the Palestinian stall at the markets or Ceasefire socks at ceasefireacessories on Instagram. I also like Tuhi Stationery, a Māori-owned business selling 2026 bilingual Māori and Samoan planners, diaries, calendars and wall planners.

Meri Kirihimete, Waiheke!

• Jenny Nicholls

