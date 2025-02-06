Submissions on a Fisheries New Zealand proposal to increase crayfish (spiny red rock lobster) catch limits closed on Wednesday 29 January. Public consultation started on 13 December.

The proposal came after Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said increased numbers meant it was the right time look at reviewing catch limits for spiny red rock lobster in the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty region, known as CRA 2, as well as Otago or CRA 7.

In April 2018, after assessment of the Hauraki Gulf and Bay of Plenty fishery confirmed the number of rock lobsters in the area was low, the commercial catch limit was cut from 200 to 80 tonnes. In 2020, the recreational limit dropped from six to three.

