A local mother is raising concerns about the lack of after hours urgent healthcare on the island after a recent incident with her daughter.

Louise Lenssen says her daughter was doing gymnastics when she fell and cut her head open. It was a deep wound that clearly needed stitches, so Louise rushed her to the nearest medical clinic.

They arrived just on closing time, so the doctors couldn’t see them and Louise had to call an ambulance.

“They sent us to A&E, over on the ferry then on to the hospital where she got three stitches.”

Louise says it was a lot of time and resources for something that was dealt with in minutes once they were seen. She questions the cost effectiveness, particularly when something like this happens after the last ferry of the day.

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