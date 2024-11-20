Riders and their mounts were rearing to go for the second in the Waiheke Island Pony Club’s Spring Series last Sunday in Blackpool.

Lucinda Davis-Goff and Fox took first place in the beginner dressage, followed by Catelyn Bond on Percy in second. Olivia Harte rode Daisy into first place in the intermediate dressage test, with Lilly Torrance on Amigo in second. Zoey Oliver on Askari and Grace Twentyman on Rocket were third equal.

By early afternoon it was time for the jumping classes.

In the 40cm crossbar class it was Catelyn and Percy in the top spot, with Ari Anderson on Baylee (2), Ada Ruhfus on Suzie (3).

