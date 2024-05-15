The Waiheke Dirt Track club is looking for sponsors to help carry on their annual Guy Fawkes fireworks display after the Waiheke Local Board denied their grant application, citing environmental concerns. Questions were also raised in the board’s discussion about the relevance and appropriateness of the event.

Dirt Track Committee secretary Bruce Beaumont says it would be a shame to lose a popular community event because some on the local board are “imposing their personal beliefs and agendas on an event historically supported by the community board.” • Silvia Massa and Paul Mitchell

