Waiheke residents and visitors are being advised to avoid contact with the black algae that is already washing up on several of the island’s southern beaches.

Meanwhile, the results of a recent study into the algae by the Cawthron Institute suggest consuming shellfish from affected areas could lead to poisoning due to the potential presence of biotoxins.

Auckland Council’s Taryn Crewe says the algae is likely Okeania spp, a cyanobacteria that forms dark-coloured mats of slimy material on beaches.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

