This is the last weekend to catch the exhibition Shadow, currently on show at the Red Shed Arts Collective in Palm Beach. A broad theme like this one brings out all kinds of responses, from deeply considered ponderings to a more observational approach.

…The next Table Talks gathering will be on Wednesday 3 July, featuring guest speakers Kiya Nancarrow and Mike Crawshaw. Both artists are well known in the island’s art community; Kiya for her sculptural works in ceramic, steel and most recently wood, which reflect on the continuum of energy and/or movement in its most subtle form – often unseen, but ever present; and Mike for his distinctive paintings exploring themes of asymmetry of power and alienation.

Read the full column in Gulf News – out now!