Narcissus and Echo, 2023, by Mike Crawshaw. Photo Mike Crawshaw

This is the last weekend to catch the exhibition Shadow, currently on show at the Red Shed Arts Collective in Palm Beach. A broad theme like this one brings out all kinds of responses, from deeply considered ponderings to a more observational approach.

…The next Table Talks gathering will be on Wednesday 3 July, featuring guest speakers Kiya Nancarrow and Mike Crawshaw. Both artists are well known in the island’s art community; Kiya for her sculptural works in ceramic, steel and most recently wood, which reflect on the continuum of energy and/or movement in its most subtle form – often unseen, but ever present; and Mike for his distinctive paintings exploring themes of asymmetry of power and alienation.

Read the full column in Gulf News – out now!

