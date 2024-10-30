Regulatory relief for island’s high fuel prices “unlikely,” says AA

The government is unlikely to step in over high petrol pump prices, with Minister of Transport Simeon Brown telling Gulf News that market competition is “the best way to ensure fuel prices are fair and reasonable”.

This is despite the AA and Commerce Commission calling out Waiheke fuel prices for being well above what could be expected in a fair and competitive market, and the Commission’s ongoing inquiries into wide and unexplained price differences across the country.

