The Wharf2Wharf has probably run its last race. The Waiheke Rotary Club says it received the devasting news of the demise of the 33-year-old event on 18 December. The well-supported community race would have been running for the 30th time on 21 January 2024 after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. • Sarah Gloyer

