The latest kōura survey count recorded an average of 0.7 crayfish per 1000m2 in Waiheke waters, a significant drop from last year’s figure of 1.09/1000m2.

Now in its fifth year, the results of the survey, conducted by the Waiheke Marine Project, were shared during their annual hui at the Sustainability Centre.

The project’s Isabella Penrose says this year they observed the lowest kōura density with 0.26 kōura per 1000m2, while pawharu/packhorse lobster remains “fairly stable” with 0.44/1000m2 compared to last year’s figure of 0.46/1000m2

Avneesh Vincent

