2023 Taite prize winner Princess Chelsea has another trophy to pop on her shelf after winning the Tūī for Best Alternative Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards last Thursday.

The Waiheke star, who went viral with her song The Cigarette Duet a decade ago has amassed a cult following around the world, with that success now gaining momentum back home.

Also nominated for Best Alternative Artist was Waiheke bus driver Mikey Sperring, one third of electronic band Grecco Romank, which has earned a reputation for incendiary live performances.

Princess Chelsea, AKA Chelsea Nikkel, was further nominated for Album of the Year for her latest album Everything is Going to be Alright as well as Best Solo Artist. She and her band Dream Warriors gave an edgy, high energy performance on the night – their first time playing at the AMA’s. • Liza Hamilton and Xan Hamilton

