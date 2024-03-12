Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick was keen to stress that power comes from the people and encouraged local advocates and citizens to get involved as she ascended to the Green Party co-leadership this week.

Chlöe will stand alongside MP Marama Davidson as the party replaces James Shaw following his resignation in January.

Chlöe gave a media stand up earlier this week, during which she thanked party members and former co-leader James Shaw, who will remain an MP for the Greens.

• Silvia Massa

