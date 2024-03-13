A gift to the people of Christchurch

Waiheke-based artist Kazu Nakagawa was standing under his giant origami-inspired sculpture at 2019’s Sculpture on the Gulf when he learned of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

He was so affected by the devastating news he immediately decided to gift the sculpture to the people of Christchurch.

Raising $40,000 to get the work from Waiheke to the Garden City using a flat bed truck, Kazu and his supporters succeeded in gifting the piece in a show of solidarity and to offer the community a point of reflection. • Liza Hamilton

