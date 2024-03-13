    A gift to the people of Christchurch

    By
    Gulf News
    -
    0
    Waiheke artist Kazu Nakagawa deeply affected by the Christchurch mosque attacks, says the idea for gifting Ka mua Ka muri came to Kazu as he installed it at the 2019 Sculpture on the Gulf.

    Waiheke-based artist Kazu Nakagawa was standing under his giant origami-inspired sculpture at 2019’s Sculpture on the Gulf when he learned of the Christchurch mosque attacks. 

    He was so affected by the devastating news he immediately decided to gift the sculpture to the people of Christchurch.

    Raising $40,000 to get the work from Waiheke to the Garden City using a flat bed truck, Kazu and his supporters succeeded in gifting the piece in a show of solidarity and to offer the community a point of reflection. • Liza Hamilton

    Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

    © Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

    Subscribe and read Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender Online

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR