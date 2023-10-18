Waiheke’s Darleen Tana set off for Parliament on Monday primed to take up a position as one of seven new Green MPs.

Number 13 on the Green Party list, Darleen stood for the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori seat and took third place in her electorate with 1987 votes.

Labour’s Peeni Henare and the Maori Party’s Takutai Tarsh Kemp got more ticks at the ballot from this electorate (7408 and 6913 respectively), but preliminary results published by the Electoral Commission show Darleen has earned herself a list seat. • Liza Hamilton

